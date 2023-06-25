Lana Del Rey booed and has mic switched off after turning up late for Glastonbury set

Lana Del Rey apologised to fans for being late - WIREIMAGE

Lana Del Rey was forced to lead Glastonbury fans in an a capella performance of her final song after the power to her microphone was cut out.

The American singer turned up 30 minutes late for her set on the Other Stage on Saturday night before mouthing an apology to the crowd.

Some festivalgoers booed and chanted “we want Lana” but when Del Rey finally took to the stage after 11pm, her late arrival meant her set clashed with Glastonbury’s strict curfew.

She cut several songs from her set, telling fans: “I was so f------ late that I am about to rush this set.”

Her black collared outfit was removed to reveal a white dress decorated with a religious pattern paired with an elaborate diamond-style headpiece.

“If they cut power, they cut power,” she said. “I’m super f------ sorry, my hair takes so long to do.”

The singer had to cut six songs from her set - WIREIMAGE

Her hair and make-up had to be attended to during her performance, while her set was also beset by technical difficulties, one of which forced her to restart her song White Mustang.

After performing Cherry, she told the crowd: “Thank you so much, I’m so happy to be here.”

Despite rattling through her set, her microphone was cut at midnight.

A printed setlist suggested she would still have played six songs, including some of her biggest hits: Summertime Sadness and Video Games.

As the crowd chanted “one more song”, a clearly upset Del Rey led them in a singalong version of Video Games before walking to the pit at the front of the stage to greet fans.

