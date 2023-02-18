Lana Condor Relies on This Foolproof, Two-Piece Outfit Formula That’s “Easy to Throw Together”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s a timeless style hack.

Speaking to Lana Condor at the Kate Spade NYFW 2023 presentation, I realized we had more in common than I thought. Not only is the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star a former dancer like yours truly, but she is “anti-mornings” — something I strongly relate to. Because of this, she enjoys quick fashion looks that make getting ready in the AM a breeze. Being dedicated to the snooze button myself, I had to ask her what this simple style hack consisted of. The genius answer? Two-piece sets.

“I really want something that’s just easy,” said Condor. “A matching set is always so perfect; [it] always works.” She was even wearing a coordinating Kate Spade set during the interview, which was at a bright and early 9 a.m. call time, proving she actually takes her own advice. Even though the blazer and skirt set was uncomplicated and straightforward, it was “timeless,” and “really fit [Condor’s] vibe.”

Kate Spade isn’t the only retailer that offers Condor’s go-to outfit recipe. Brands such as Reformation, Everlane, and Saylor have all tried their hand at the trend — and dare I say, they’ve done an awful good job at it. From matching skirts sets and comfortable sweatsuits, they’re something for everyone, and these two-pieces are on my must-buy list.

Best Two-Piece Sets

Othe stars such as Lily Collins, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kate Hudson have also dipped into the look, wearing pastel-colored ‘fits and Parisian-like attire. Each outfit seamlessly coordinates to offer a no-brainer ensemble. And in the words of Condor, they’re “still super chic and cute.”

If you’re looking for a foolproof style hack that’s great for early mornings and beyond, check out the below two-piece sets to get dressed quickly and efficiently. It’s the best way to piece together a look that’s equal parts fashionable and easy. But no matter which one you go with, take Condor’s advice and “dress to make you feel safe,” “comforted,” and “good about yourself.”

Reformation

Shop now: $298; thereformation.com



Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com



Kate Spade

Shop now: $345 with code BLOOM (Originally $478); katespade.com



Kate Spade

Shop now: $174 with code BLOOM (Originally $248); katespade.com



Revolve

Shop now: $85 (Originally $242); revolve.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com



Everlane

Shop now: $35 (Originally $68); everlane.com



Everlane

Shop now:, $15 (Originally $50); everlane.com



Revolve

Shop now: $78; revolve.com

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $57); amazon.com



