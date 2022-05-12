Lana Condor’s New Netflix Series ‘Boo, Bitch’ Shares First Look, Gets July Premiere Date

“Boo, Bitch,” the upcoming limited series starring Lana Condor of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise, has a premiere date on Netflix.

The show, about a “high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost,” per Netflix, hits the streamer July 8.

Netflix also unveiled a first look at the series on Thursday.

Erin Ehrlich (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “King of the Hill”) and Lauren Iungerich (“On My Block,” “Awkward”) are co-creators, showrunners and executive producers. Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak are co-creators and co-executive producers.

Series star Condor is also an EP. Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza and Jamie Dooner also executive produce.

The eight episode series stars Condor as Erika Vu; Zoe Colletti as Gia; Mason Versaw as Jake C., Aparna Brielle as Riley; Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin; and Jason Genao as Devon.

Check out all the new photos below:

Jami Alix as Lea, Mason Versaw as Jake C, Lana Condor as Erika in “Boo, Bitch” (Erik Voake/Netflix)

bigail Achiri as Raven, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin, Savira Windyani as Sail, Reid Miller as Brad in “Boo, Bitch” (Netflix)

Aparna Brielle as Riley, Jami Alix as Lea in “Boo, Bitch” (Erik Voake/Netflix)

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Conor Husting as Jake W iin “Boo, Bitch” (Erik Voake/Netflix)