Lamprell's(LON:LAM) Share Price Is Down 69% Over The Past Five Years.

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 69% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Given that Lamprell didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Lamprell reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 32% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 11% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Lamprell stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

Lamprell shareholders are down 13% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -13%. Worse still, the company has lost shareholders 11% per year over five years. It could well be that the business has begun to stabilize, although we'd be hesitant to buy without clear information suggesting the company will grow. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lamprell .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

