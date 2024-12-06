Lampkin and North Texas host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-4) at North Texas Eagles (6-2)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Southern Illinois after Tommisha Lampkin scored 22 points in North Texas' 83-65 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. North Texas scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Salukis have gone 1-2 away from home. Southern Illinois gives up 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

North Texas' average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles.

Isabella Palmqvist averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press