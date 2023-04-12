Lampard urges Chelsea to ‘prove people wrong’ in return leg against Real Madrid

Frank Lampard insisted that the door is still open for Chelsea to progress to the semi final of the Champions League despite their 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid and has urged his players to “kick it open further” in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio saw 10-man Chelsea defeated at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Mason Mount having a chance to change the complexion of the tie in the last minute which also served as a reminder that it might not be over yet. The Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois expressed his hope that the current European champions would not regret missed opportunities to have ended the entire tie and the Chelsea manager insisted that there was still a chance for his side if they believed.

“It’s a big challenge against a team with a quality of Real Madrid, but the door is open; it is up to us whether we want to kick it open further next week,” Lampard said. “We have mixed emotions about tonight’s game. With 11 we were in it and had some chances. I definitely think we can utilise our strengths better. There are things to work on and I can see opportunities there from tonight. We have to believe it is possible: a percentage of the game is mindset, a belief.

“The fans will believe,” Lampard added. “They will come and support us. They are realistic: we’re 2-0 down against Real Madrid, but that is done now. And I have been involved in games before where we have changed it. We are in a different place nowand maybe that’s a good thing: we’re in a place where we want to prove people wrong, to change the tone, to change the story.

“We were down to 10 men against Real Madrid. It was a difficult night for the lads. It will be different next week. We’re not favourites: we weren’t favourites yesterday and we’re not favourites today, but that’s football. The possibilities are there is we can take them.”

Lampard admitted that there was a lack of confidence in his players, but insisted that the only way out of that was work, and to talk to his squad, to keep going. “No player doesn’t want to score a goal. Sometimes they need support, confidence and a push in a positive way,” he said. “I come back to work: keep going, something can change. Mason’s chance at the end can go in and the tie is completely different. Or the early changes do and it all changes.”