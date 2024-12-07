Lampard pleased with Coventry 'character' and 'personality'

Coventry City is Lampard's fourth club as a manager after spells with Derby County, Chelsea and Everton [Getty Images]

Frank Lampard says he is pleased with the 'character' and 'personality' of his Coventry City side after their first win under his leadership.

Ephron Mason-Clark's second-half goal secured the Sky Blues a 1-0 win at Millwall to end a five-game winless run.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder took over at Coventry last month after long-serving boss Mark Robins was sacked.

"The first half was a bit slow from us, it's not easy to come here and the conditions were obviously very difficult," Lampard told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"But there were things we could have done which we didn't do which made it difficult in the first half, it was a bit passive from us.

"But we got some messages across at half time and I'm really, really proud of them - we played quicker, created chances and probably should have been two up before that last five to 10 minutes when we had to suffer a bit.

"But really pleased with the character, really pleased with the personality of the team and it's a nice win.

"It's a small step forward because there's a lot to do, but we're very happy."