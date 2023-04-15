Lampard defends 'top player' Mount despite frustrating season

Frank Lampard jumped to Mason Mount's defence, insisting the Chelsea midfielder is "already a top player" despite a frustrating season.

The England international enjoyed a thoroughly productive 2021-22 campaign with the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists under Thomas Tuchel.

However, inconsistent form and injury problems have prevented the 24-year-old from kicking on this term, netting just three times while registering six assists in 33 appearances.

But Lampard is fully behind Mount. He took the player on loan to Derby County during the 2018-19 season before handing him his Chelsea debut the following campaign.

And the Blues' caretaker boss cannot understand the criticism aimed at the academy graduate.

"I'm not going to tell anyone about what opinion they should have on football," Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

"But if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing in my opinion.

"Form is one thing people can debate. These players are getting debated more with social media than they did in my career.

"But from working with Mason - you can ask myself, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter - he's clearly a top player."

Lampard added: "He's had his comeback from a small injury problem. It may be a little process over the next game or two to get Mason where we really want him to be, but he's a top player and has a big affiliation with the club.

"One thing I know about Mason is that a top player should have a real hunger to succeed and do well for Chelsea. He's had that since the first day I took him to Derby.

"It's simple for me. He's still a young player. He'll go even further, but he's already a top player."