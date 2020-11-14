A lamp for those serving the nation: JP Nadda's tribute to soldiers on Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday paid a poetic tribute to the soldiers on the occasion of Diwali and urged the people of the country to light a lamp in their name.

"Ek Diya Uske Naam, Jiski Veerta Se Roshan Hota hai Sara Desh! Adarniya Pradhanmantri Shri Narendra Modi Ki Ke Aavahan Par Is Dipawali Ek Diya Humare Veer Sainikon Ke Samman Me Avashya Jalayein. Mai Naman Karta Hu, Un Parivaron Ko, Jinke Chiragon Ke Shaurya Se Pura Desh Ko Jagmagata Hai. (A lamp in honour of those whose bravery lights up the nation. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, we must light a lamp this Diwali in the name of our brave soldiers. I salute the families, whose soldiers make the country proud)," Nadda tweeted.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Saturday where he also addressed the soldiers.

"I am here to convey every Indian's greetings to you today. I would like to wish all our security forces on the occasion of Diwali. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. This country is happy and we are celebrating festivals because of your existence," PM Modi said during his address. (ANI)