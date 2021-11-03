LAMP Genie (LGN) Token, New Listing on Global Exchange "Hotbit Global"

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / AnyChat Co., Ltd. announced on the 4th that Lamp Genie (LGN) Token, which will be used for the LAMP (Language Ai Translate Messenger Platform) service that provides services such as chatting, SNS, shopping, games, etc., will be listed on the Hotbit Global Exchange.

LAMP is a messenger platform which allows anyone to freely communicate with people around the world in real-time, without the help of an external translation tool by applying LAMP's unique patent technology (AI Deep running Technology) which allows to translate expressions that contain general terms, chat terms, and dialects.

LAMP will also offer a variety of services beyond simple messenger functions, such as World-Wide Second-hand markets, making friends, business centers, and LAMP Musics using abundant high-quality music sources. As of December 25, 2021, official services will be provided worldwide, and 13 languages (Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese and Philippine Tagalog) will be supported first. By 2023, additional 30 languages will be supported.

LAMP stated that it will be the first messenger platform to break down language barriers around the world, and it will establish itself as an indispensable core technology for future industries by providing API services to various industries (shopping malls, online games and metaverse environments, etc.)

Meanwhile, Hotbit Global is a global cryptocurrency exchange established in 2010, and has more than 1.5 million members in 170 countries around the world. An official from AnyChat Co., Ltd. said, "We will promote Lamp Genie (LGN) to enter the global market through the global exchange, Hotbit Global" and "Please look forward to AnyChat's unique patent technology (AI Deep running Technology) that can be expanded to various fields."

More detailed information of the listing of Lamp Genie (LGN) can be found on the Hotbit Global website.

