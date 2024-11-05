Lamothe has 27, N.C. A&T takes down Cheyney (PA) 107-55

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe's 27 points helped N.C. A&T defeat Cheyney (PA) 107-55 on Monday night.

Lamothe added six rebounds for the Aggies. Will Felton added 17 points while going 6 of 6 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds. Bryson Ogletree shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.

The Wolves were led by Jalen Long, who posted 16 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press