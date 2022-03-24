Lamont Paris officially hired as new South Carolina coach. Here are contract details

South Carolina has made it official: Lamont Paris is USC’s new head men’s basketball coach.

After national reports linked the former Chattanooga coach to the Gamecocks on Monday night, the school’s board of trustees approved a five-year, $12 million contract for Paris on Thursday.

Paris will make $2.2 million his first year and will average $2.4 million over his five years. He made $250,000 at Chattanooga while 10-year USC head coach Frank Martin was making $3.2 million at the time of his firing.

Paris, 47, is the 33rd head coach in program history and is the first Black head coach of any of USC’s three major male sports.

In five years as a head coach, Paris posted a career 87-71 record with the Mocs. He led Chattanooga to a 27-8 record this season and made the NCAA tournament. This year’s March Madness bid was Paris’ first as a head coach, and the No. 13-seed Mocs lost by one point to No. 4-seed Illinois. Prior to arriving in Chattanooga, he served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin from 2011-17, working under Bo Ryan and then Greg Gard.

One member of the board of trustees voted no for the approval of Paris’ contract, citing the agreement’s buyout clause. Paris has a $5 million buyout for Year 1; $4 million for Year 2; $3 million for Year 3; $1 million for Year 4;and $500,000 for Year 5.