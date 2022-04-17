Lamont Paris lands first commitment of South Carolina tenure

Lamont Paris has landed his first commitment since taking over as the head coach at South Carolina.

Former Evansville guard Troy Boynton announced his pledge to USC on Saturday night. Boynton has four years of eligibility remaining and reportedly held offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson, North Florida, Cornell and Evansville out of high school.

The Florida native did not appear in a game for the Purple Aces this year due to an undisclosed injury and entered the transfer portal in late December.

Boynton played his high school at The Baylor School in Chattanooga.

South Carolina hired Paris after firing Frank Martin following 10 years at the helm in Columbia. Since Martin’s dismissal March 14, six players from the 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal.

Paris came to USC after five years as the head coach at Chattanooga, where he guided the Mocs to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a near-upset of Illinois in the first round.

The Gamecocks finished the 2021-2022 season 18-13 and 9-9 in Southeastern Conference play. South Carolina was not selected for a postseason tournament.

Gamecocks roster departures

A list of South Carolina players who will be either transferring or declaring for NBA Draft Listed with new college where applicable.

NBA Draft

Keyshawn Bryant (April 7)

Transfers

Mike Green (March 28)

Devin Carter (March 28)

Wildens Leveque (March 27) — Massachusetts

Ta’Quan Woodley (March 26) — Massachusetts

Jermaine Couisnard (March 25)

Erik Stevenson (March 24) — West Virginia