Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks top Presbyterian for second straight win. What we learned

The wins haven’t come easily for the South Carolina men’s basketball team in Lamont Paris’ first season.

Before Sunday night’s home matchup against Presbyterian, three of the Gamecocks’ four wins on the season were decided by three points or less.

Sunday’s game against the Blue Hose — a team with just two wins this year — provided its own unexpected challenges, with Presbyterian rallying to take a lead in the second half.

But the Gamecocks (5-4) prevailed 68-57, dealing the Blue Hose (2-9) their ninth loss of the season. Here’s what we learned.

USC survives mid-game scare

The Gamecocks got off to a dominant start against the Blue Hose, making 12 of their first 17 field goals in one of their best displays of shooting this season.

But as has often been the case for this new-look USC roster, the Gamecocks then hit a prolonged cold spurt.

For a nine-minute stretch from the end of the first half through the beginning of the second, PC went on an 18-2 run against the Gamecocks. USC’s once-crisp offense became stagnant and sloppy, and the Gamecocks struggled to apply pressure on the defensive end.

But the Gamecocks regrouped midway through the second half, thanks to clutch play from veterans Hayden Brown and Meechie Johnson, who helped fuel a game-changing 14-0 run.

Jackson keeps rolling

Star 17-year-old freshman GG Jackson caught fire in the second half of last week’s win at Georgetown, scoring 22 points in the half — tying his career-high game total —to help lead the Gamecocks to victory.

The 6-foot-9 forward picked up where he left off on Sunday, pacing the Gamecock offense against the Blue Hose.

Displaying his varied skill set of 3-point shooting, shot-creating and post moves, Jackson scored 14 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting to give the Gamecocks an early jolt. He slowed down somewhat after halftime, adding just four more points to his total for a game-high 18.

Jackson came into the game leading USC with 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, living up to his billing as one of the top freshmen in the country.

Big men scuffle, USC goes small

In last week’s win over Georgetown, the Gamecocks leaned on a smaller three-guard lineup for the large majority of the game — in part because big man Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was in foul trouble.

On Sunday, Bosmans-Verdonk once again rung up two quick fouls, subbing out of the game just three minutes into it. Then his replacement, 7-footer Josh Gray, committed his second and third fouls in a two-second span early in the second half, hamstringing the Gamecocks in the post.

For large stretches of the game, the Gamecocks had guards Johnson, Jacobi Wright and Chico Carter Jr. all on the court at the same time, giving USC more speed and athleticism to match up with a smaller, less physically imposing PC team.

Johnson was especially effective starting at point guard for the Gamecocks, showing improved explosiveness in his second game back from an early season ankle injury and scoring 16 points.

Next four USC MBB games

Wednesday: at UAB, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Dec. 17: vs. East Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville), 2 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Western Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 30: vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)