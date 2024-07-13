Lamine Yamal reveals Kylian Mbappe shirt swap, distances himself from Lionel Messi comparisons

There’s little doubt that Lamine Yamal is the most-talked about footballer on the planet at the moment. The Spain and Barcelona winger, who turned 17 on Saturday, is already a world class player, and he’s after the first major honour of his career: the 2024 European Championship trophy.

That would be an ideal late birthday present, but the build up to Lamine Yamal’s big day, it is he that has been handing out gifts. Specifically, he gave his shirt to soon-to-be club rival Kylian Mbappe after Spain’s victory over France in the Euro 2024 semi-final earlier this week. Lamine Yamal himself revealed that information, as per Marca.

“Mbappe asked me for it – well the kit man in the dressing room asked on his behalf – and Chiesa too after the Italy match. If Mbappe asks me for it, I’ll give it to him no problem. I don’t know how many shirts I have.”

Lamine Yamal was also asked about the comparisons between himself and Lionel Messi. He attempted to distance himself from them.

“I try to be Lamine. I try to get people to recognize me for myself. In the end, comparing yourself to the best player in history is something that is not going to help you, because I will never become like him. I try to be me, that people recognize me as Lamine Yamal and that’s it.”

There’s little doubt that Lamine Yamal could be the difference maker for Spain on Sunday night, as they go for a record fourth European Championship title. England will need to be at their best to nullify him.