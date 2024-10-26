Lamine Yamal enters the record books again with Clásico goal 👶

Lamine Yamal enters the record books again with Clásico goal 👶

Barcelona thumped four goals past champions Real Madrid on Saturday and one Lamine Yamal will surely be smiling.

The 17-year-old virtually put the match to bed at 3-0 when he beat goalkeeper Andryi Lunin at his near post, and the ball rifled into the top of the net.

Yamal is now the youngest-ever scorer in the mouthwatering Spanish match-up, taking over Ansu Fati’s record by a matter of days.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE YOUNGEST SCORER IN EL CLASICO HISTORY 😤 pic.twitter.com/jACuKJtYDz — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 26, 2024

Just another day making history for the teenager.