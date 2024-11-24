Lamine Yamal dependence underlined after Barcelona drop points again in La Liga

For the second successive La Liga matchday, Barcelona fell to a disappointing result. They were defeated 1-0 by Real Sociedad two weeks ago, before collapsing to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Barcelona had won 11 of their opening 12 league matches before the defeat at La Real, with that slip-up being against Osasuna (4-2). On all three occasions, Lamine Yamal has not been in the starting line-up.

Against La Real and Celta, the 17-year-old was ruled out because of an ankle injury, while he was benched for the defeat at El Sadar. On each occasion, Barcelona have struggled without his presence in the team.

Lamine Yamal has made 16 appearances for Barcelona this season, and the Catalans have been on the winning side in 15 of those matches – the only blip was against Monaco (2-1 defeat) in the Champions League, which was a fixture that he scored in. There’s no doubt that they will hope to see him back in action as soon as possible.