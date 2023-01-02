Laminated Labels Market Size to Reach USD 57.2 Billion by 2030 with 4.5% CAGR in Global Packaging Industry

[290 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Laminated Labels Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 38.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 57.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stickythings Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, Torraspapel Adestor, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., 3M Company, among others. The growth of the global laminated labels market is being accelerated by the rising manufacturing of medicines.

Houston, TX, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Laminated Labels Market By Technique (Hand-Applied, Brush-On, Spray-On, And Auto-Lamination), By Finish (Gloss, Semi-Gloss, Matte, And Others), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester Film, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Vinyl, And Others), By Printing Ink (Ultraviolet Curing Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, Hot-Melt Based Ink, Water-Based Ink, And Others), By Printing Technology (Flexographic Printing, Screen Printing, Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress Printing, Gravure Printing, And Others), Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Medical And Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Automotive, Chemicals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Laminated Labels Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 57.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Laminated Labels? How big is the Laminated Labels Industry?

Laminated Labels Report Coverage & Overview:

Packaging plays a vital role in product promotion and branding. It has traveled a long journey from just a need of the business strategy to an integral part of the business strategy. Hence, it is emerging as an important tool for enhancing product sales in the international market. Packaging labels is important to compete with other key players in the market. With developing technology and innovative market strategy, laminated label packaging has been introduced in the market. This type of packaging is more attractive, highly resistive, consumer-engaging, durable, and flexible.

This laminated label is easily accessible in the market due to its advantages such as frictionless, resistance to moisture, solvent, and weathering exposure. These labels are manufactured by using polypropylene, polyesters, and others laminating materials. For instance, Brother P-Touch PT-1230PC is a USB label printer that is enough small to fit anywhere, it does not require any software, just connect to the computer and add it to a printer, and print from the text editor. The printer itself will print a 12-mm laminated label within a short period. It is pretty easier and portable.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Growth Dynamics

Escalating demand for FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables products will enhance the growth for the global laminated labels market. Further, the high consumption of food and beverage products worldwide is anticipated to foster demand in the market in the future. Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are boosting the laminated label packaging market across the world for a bigger product portfolio.

Furthermore, other sectors enhancing the market growth are furniture, electronics, automobile, paints, and others. Prime importance is given to cost-effective labeling by many manufacturers which is a major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Conversely, associated risk in capital investment may hamper the laminated label packaging market growth in the coming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 38.5 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 57.2 billion

CAGR Growth Rate

4.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2030

Key Market Players

Stickythings Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, Torraspapel Adestor, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., and 3M Company, among others.

Key Segment

By Technique, By Finish, By Material, By Printing Ink, By Printing Technology, By Industry Vertical, And By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Laminated Labels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global laminated labels market is segmented based on technique, finish, material, printing ink, printing technology, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the printing technology, the market is segmented into flexographic printing, screen printing, digital printing, offset printing, letterpress printing, gravure printing, and others. The flexographic printing segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Because it offers greater adaptability when compared to other printing methods like digital printing, offset printing, and more, flexographic printing is frequently used in laminated labels. This enables it to be applied to porous, non-porous, flat, and rough surfaces. Flexographic printing is more compatible with a wide range of ink types, including UV-curable, water-soluble, solvent-based, and others. High performance is a benefit due to automation and quick-drying inks. Additionally, it offers benefits including eco-sustainability, excellent image reproduction, and fewer production costs.

The global Laminated Labels market is segmented as follows:

By Technique

  • Hand-Applied

  • Brush-On

  • Spray-On

  • Auto-Lamination

By Finish

  • Gloss

  • Semi-gloss

  • Matte

  • Others

By Material

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyester Film

  • Polyethylene

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Vinyl

  • Others

By Printing Ink

  • Ultraviolet Curing Ink

  • Solvent-Based Ink

  • Hot-Melt Based Ink

  • Water-Based Ink

  • Others

By Printing Technology

  • Flexographic Printing

  • Screen Printing

  • Digital Printing

  • Offset Printing

  • Letterpress Printing

  • Gravure Printing

  • Others

By Industry Vertical

  • Food & Beverage

  • Medical and Healthcare

  • Consumer Goods

  • Cosmetics and Personal Care

  • Automotive

  • Chemicals

  • Others

Browse the full “Laminated Labels Market By Technique (Hand-Applied, Brush-On, Spray-On, And Auto-Lamination), By Finish (Gloss, Semi-Gloss, Matte, And Others), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester Film, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Vinyl, And Others), By Printing Ink (Ultraviolet Curing Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, Hot-Melt Based Ink, Water-Based Ink, And Others), By Printing Technology (Flexographic Printing, Screen Printing, Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress Printing, Gravure Printing, And Others), Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Medical And Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Automotive, Chemicals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/laminated-labels-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Laminated Labels market include -

  • Stickythings Limited

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • Torraspapel Adestor

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

  • Bemis Company Inc.

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • Bemis Company Inc.

  • Coveris Holdings S.A.

  • CCL Industries Inc.

  • Flexcon Company Inc.

  • 3M Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Laminated Labels market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • In terms of revenue, the Laminated Labels market size was valued at around US$ 38.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57.2 billion by 2030.

  • Factors such as rising demand for manufactured goods and an increase in global disposable income are likely to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

  • Based on the technique, the auto-lamination segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

  • Based on the finish, the gloss segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

  • Based on the material, the polyester film segment to capture a significant market share over the forecast period.

  • Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Laminated Labels industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Laminated Labels Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Laminated Labels Industry?

  • What segments does the Laminated Labels Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Laminated Labels Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technique, By Finish, By Material, By Printing Ink, By Printing Technology, By Industry Vertical, And By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global laminated labels market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owing to rising pharmaceuticals and food chain networks; this is anticipated to positively impact the laminated labels market. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles may change the market perspective in the coming years. Other emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India owing to the favorable demand for consumer products may open up new opportunities for market growth. Japan is moving towards convenience products which will anticipate growth in the future for the global laminated labels market.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

In November 2019, Avery Dennison Performance Tapes introduced its Lamination Adhesives line, allowing vital products to be maintained by long-lasting labels. These laminations protect information including safety warnings, operating directions, serial numbers, and warranty information, enabling it to be seen on items with a product life of more than three years.

In May 2021, Singapore-based Lux Global Label Asia Pte. Ltd. was acquired by CCL Industries Inc., a global supplier of specialty label, security, and packaging solutions for businesses, organizations, microbusinesses, and consumers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Which key factors will influence the laminated labels market growth over 2022-2030?

The market for laminated labels is anticipated to rise rapidly due to the e-commerce sector's robust growth. One of the major sectors of the economy is online retail, which is expanding daily. Manufacturers from the online industry, which is made up of several end-use industries, must advertise to build brand recognition and product through labels.

  • What will be the value of the laminated labels market during 2022-2030?

According to the report, the global market size was worth around USD 38.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 57.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.

  • Which region will contribute notably towards the laminated labels market value?

The global laminated labels market growth is expected to be driven by the Asia Pacific. It is currently the world’s highest revenue-generating market due to the rapid industrialization in the region.

  • Which are the major players leveraging the laminated labels market growth?

The global laminated labels market is dominated by players like Stickythings Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, Torraspapel Adestor, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., and 3M Company, among others.

