Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The laminated glass the market is projected to reach US$ 32. 10 billion by 2028 from US$ 20. 76 billion in 2021 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 4% from 2021 to 2028. Laminated glass is prepared by applying pressure and heat to multiple layers of heat-strengthened or tempered glass.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195609/?utm_source=GNW
Based on material type, the laminated glass market is segmented into polyvinyl butyral, ethyl vinyl acetate, ionoplast polymer, aliphatic TPU, and others.

The market, based on application, is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others.There is a high demand for laminated glass in building and construction industry.

It is also being used in automotive windshields. Thus, the rapid development of automotive sector is expected to boost the demand for laminated glass during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global laminated glass market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others.The building and construction segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.

In this industry, the laminated glass is used in applications such as glass railing, glass floor, roofs, glass partition, interior glass door and glass front door, indoor or outdoor signage, and glass frontage. It is widely used in residential and commercial buildings due to its strength and shatterproof nature.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global laminated glass market.The region is experiencing significant growth in urbanization, which is boosting the number of residential and commercial construction projects.

Rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific is attributed to rising per capita income and affordable housing development activities.Moreover, the region has a dominant automotive industry.

There is a high demand for laminated glass in the automotive industry to make car windshields.

A few of the key players in the laminated glass market include Asahi India Glass Limited; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Fuyao Group; Guardian Glass Llc; Press Glass Sa; Saint Gobain SA; Schott Ag; Taiwan Glass Group; and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited. Players operating in the market are highly focused towards the development of high-quality and innovative offerings to fulfil the customer’s requirements.

The size of overall global laminated glass market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the laminated glass market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195609/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • 'It's bonus time': Canada's reigning Olympic champions go for more gold in Beijing

    When you've reached the pinnacle of your sport, what happens next? For some Canadian Olympic gold medallists, you simply go back for more. "I don't have to defend it. It's in my house, I have it on my mantle, it's not going away," said 2018 ski halfpipe champion Cassie Sharpe. "So I'm not defending anything, but I'm definitely going out there fighting for that podium." "It's bonus time," added ski cross champion Brady Leman. Sharpe and Leman are among many Canadian Olympic champions returning fo

  • A dense Eastern Conference and the case for a Raptors playoff push

    The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Embiid, Harris lift 76ers by Magic for fifth straight win

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night. The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They also defeated Orlando for a second time this season and a 10th straight time since 2016. Seth Curry added 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 15 of his 20 points in the s

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Tkachuk scores in 3rd straight game, Flames top Hawks 5-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames' second straight win. Calgary is coming off a COVID-19 outbreak that shut the team down from Dec. 11 until Dec. 30, when they topped the Kraken in Seattle. Alex DeBrinca

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne appears headed to Toronto FC this summer on bumper deal

    TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Italian star Lorenzo Insigne. Reports out of Italy suggest an agreement has been struck between the MLS club and the Napoli forward, with sports TV channel Sportitalia saying an official announcement is expected Saturday. A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, said that was a "likely" timeline. While nothing had been signed yet, talks were in the "final stages," the source told The Canadian Press. "It's all but done," said

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte