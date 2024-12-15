LaMelo Ball upgraded to questionable against Sixers

.

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball (left calf) is questionable for tomorrow's game against Philadelphia. He's missed the last 7 games with the injury and hasn't played since Nov. 27. Tre Mann (disc irritation) remains out.

Source: Twitter @rodboone

LaMelo Ball (left calf) is questionable for tomorrow's game against Philadelphia. He's missed the last 7 games with the injury and hasn't played since Nov. 27.

Tre Mann (disc irritation) remains out. - 5:00 PM

We won't see a Ball family reunion Friday Bulls-Hornets @UnitedCenter Lonzo(Probable) LaMelo -Out ( calf). Giddey (back) Vucevic (illness)-questionable. ALL games on @670TheScore We bring you intel, hoops, entertainment. @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me. Fired up - 7:22 PM

Miles Bridges (right knee) and Tidjane Salaun (left ankle) are questionable for tomorrow's game against Chicago. LaMelo remains out. Same for Tre Mann. - 6:01 PM

KC Johnson: Bulls list Nikola Vucevic (illness) and Josh Giddey (low back spasms) questionable vs. Hornets. Zach LaVine (low back spasms) is probable, as is Lonzo Ball. For Hornets, Miles Bridges is questionable with bone bruise in right knee. LaMelo Ball, Grant Williams, Tre Mann are out -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 12, 2024

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets signed Isaiah Wong to a two-year, two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype . Wong averaged 24.1 points in G League and adds depth to a Hornets backcourt without LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann due to injuries. ESPN first reported an agreement between both sides. -via x.com / December 2, 2024

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are currently in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, respectively. But the third Ball brother, LiAngelo Ball, has yet to reach the highest level. That hasn’t stopped him from trying. LiAngelo Ball recently admitted that he’s trying to join his brothers in the NBA, but during a recent appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel,’ Lonzo Ball had some harsh truths for the middle Ball brother. “I think his path is overseas, it’s been overseas,’ Lonzo said. “I feel like you got your shot in summer league with the Hornets. You were killing. You got your shot and you capitalized and how does that not translate. . .you’re gonna sit in the G on the bench, or you’re gonna go overseas to somewhere nice and put up 30?” -via Clutch Points / December 1, 2024

