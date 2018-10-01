LaMelo Ball slaps opponent during brawl in return to Lithuania

LaMelo Ball got into a fight in his return to Lithuania. (AP Photo)

LaMelo Ball may not be fondly remembered in Lithuania. The 17-year-old returned to the country as a member of the Junior Basketball Association on Monday. He wasn’t exactly welcomed back with open arms.

Instead, Ball faced closed fists. During the game against BC Dzūkija, Ball slapped an opponent.





In the video, Ball tries to drive to the lane and misses a shot. It didn’t look like there was a ton of contact or an aggressive foul on the play. As both players are walking back toward the court, Ball’s opponent touches the back of his head. Ball responds by slapping him in the face, and that leads to shoves and limbs flailing wildly.

Ball was ejected for his actions during the brawl.

Prior to joining the JBA, Ball played in Lithuanian last season. Lavar Ball pulled both LaMelo and LiAngelo from their Lithuanian team due to a coaching dispute.

