LaMelo Ball is hurt again. What we learned about his injury in Hornets’ win in Houston

With both teams on a train to nowhere besides a fast track for more ping-pong balls in the draft lottery hopper, Wednesday night’s outing at the Toyota Center could be best summed up in four words.

The Victor Wembanyama Bowl.

That’s how it goes when the NBA’s two worst teams square off and only Houston had fewer wins than the struggling Charlotte Hornets before referee Sean Wright tossed the opening tip into the air. The Rockets and Hornets each likely figured this was their prime spot to halt their respective losing streaks and put an end to their recent misery.

But nothing’s gone according to plan for the Hornets and this night wasn’t any different.

Despite escaping with a 122-117 victory over Houston, the Hornets lost yet again in the injury department. Already thin with three key players on the bench in street clothes, things took another frustrating turn when LaMelo Ball left the game in the second half after spraining his left ankle.

Ball’s foot twisted awkwardly after PJ Washington’s right foot landed on it while the two were jumping on a play simultaneously as Jabari Smith Jr. drove to the basket. Ball crumpled to the court immediately and sat out the bulk of the second half after having to be helped to the locker room.

About the only positive: It’s not the same ankle that Ball tweaked badly twice this season, sidelining him for 24 games. But it’s the last thing the Hornets need as they begin a four-game road trip that has upcoming stops in Atlanta, Utah and Phoenix.

Here are some key takeaways from the Hornets’ slump-busting victory:

A feast for Williams

Mark Williams is making good on coach Steve Clifford’s decision to insert him back into the main rotation as the backup center after going with Nick Richards for a few games.

The rookie was a force inside and feasted on the Rockets, especially in the first half, and tied his career high with 17 points. He terrorized Houston on the interior.

Williams threw down a pair of nasty-two handed dunks on successive possessions and added two more for good measure, including a put back. Three of those dunks came in a span of 3 1/2 minutes. He finished with a total of six rim rattlers on the way to posting 17 points and six rebounds.

But it wasn’t strictly offense for Williams. He also helped set the tone with five blocks, providing a rim presence the Hornets sorely lack more often than not.

McGowens settling in

It’s becoming obvious that Bryce McGowens is getting more comfortable.

McGowens is stepping into his shots with conviction and unleashing them without hesitation, unlike earlier in his rookie season when he appeared to overthink on occasion. With Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin still out nursing injuries, McGowens is being slotted sparingly at small forward and he logged 21 minutes against Houston, tossing in 10 points to go with four rebounds. He was a member of the game-closing unit.

Getting into a rhythm in limited action isn’t easy, though, and Clifford knows it. But he’s been impressed with McGowens’ growth.

“Bryce’s strength is his offense,” Clifford said. “His instincts, his ability to play both in transition and the halfcourt … he has very good IQ. He has good size. He’s crushing the G League. He’s not just playing well. Of all the guys that have gone down, he’s been the one that if you watch him play, he’s been terrific. He has a bright, bright future. He works, he learns quickly.”