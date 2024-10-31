LaMelo Ball gets spooked by mechanical clown on Halloween, responds by knocking its head off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball isn’t afraid of anything when he steps on the basketball floor.

But the Charlotte Hornets point guard apparently still gets a little spooked by clowns.

In a Halloween video that has gone viral on social media, Ball is seen singing as he walks through a doorway following Thursday’s practice at the Spectrum Center when a hidden mechanical clown begins to move its arms, causing the 23-year-old to jump and scream.

Ball responds by slapping the clown across the head.

As he starts to walk up the stairs, Ball doubles back and slaps the clown again, knocking its head completely off its body.

Ball then starts laughing as he climbs the stairs, saying, “Boy, hell no, it’s too early for that.” Ball and a team employee walking behind him continue laughing and the point guard eventually jokingly falls to the ground on the stairs holding his chest, saying “feel my heart!”

The Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

