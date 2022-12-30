LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games.

P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a huge game from rookie center Mark Williams with career highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with two blocks.

Mason Plumlee added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. They outscored the Thunder 18-10 in the final 4:14 to break open a tie game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points for Oklahoma City. Luguentz Dort added 22 and Josh Giddey had 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Thunder had won four of their last five.

The Hornets, who returned home after a six-game trip, shot 72.7% in the first quarter and led the entire first half until Mike Muscala hit down a corner 3 at the buzzer to give the Thunder its first lead of the game at halftime, 60-57.

It was back and forth from there until the Hornets got hot down the stretch.

With the game tied at 103, Ball hit a floater in the lane to put the Hornets up for good and Washington knocked down a 3 off a dish from Terry Rozier. Rozier added two free throws and Plumlee tipped in a rebound to make it 112-103 with 1:35 remaining.

Ball put the game away with a 3-pointer from the wing and a lookahead pass to Rozier.

Thunder: Were outrebounded 52-41. ... Tre Mann had 17 points off the bench.

Hornets: Shot 54.8% from the field. ... Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to action after missing a game with a left hand sprain. He played 14 minutes and finished 2 of 9 from the floor for six points..

Thunder: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Reed, The Associated Press

