Lambton Kent District School Board Celebrates Remarkable Gains in Student Achievement

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has unveiled its latest achievement results, revealing a substantial surge in student reading and math proficiency within the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB). These promising outcomes encompass Grade 3 and Grade 6 reading, writing, and math assessments, the Grade 9 math assessment, and the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT).

The LKDSB has shown commendable growth, surpassing provincial benchmarks in several key areas. Specifically, the Grade 3 level saw the LKDSB outpace the provincial average in Reading, Writing, and Math. In Grade 6, the board exceeded the provincial growth rate in Writing and Math while demonstrating increased success in the OSSLT. Notably, Grade 6 Math results witnessed an astonishing 9% improvement.

Superintendent of Education Ben Hazzard expressed his delight, stating, "These results affirm that our unwavering commitment to enhancing both student competence and confidence is bearing fruit. We are not only witnessing remarkable improvements in our assessment results but also a boost in student self-assurance in specific subject areas, a benefit that extends far beyond the classroom."

Hazzard elaborated on the board's efforts in math, saying, "In the realm of Mathematics, we have been dedicated to ensuring that students grasp a deeper comprehension. Merely solving equations is not enough; we want them to fully comprehend the processes, which we believe will lead to greater successes in the future."

The LKDSB emphasized that these positive results are a shared achievement that demanded consistent collaboration among educators, staff, parents/guardians, and, most importantly, the students.

Director of Education John Howitt affirmed, "We can provide every tool and resource at our disposal to develop and prepare each student, but it ultimately depends on them showing up each day with the willingness to learn and perform their best. We're immensely proud of our staff and students, and they should take great pride in themselves as well."

The LKDSB excelled in six performance measures, including a 5% rise in Grade 3 reading and writing. However, the board did observe a slight decrease in Grade 6 Reading Assessment results, in line with the provincial trend in the same area, and no change in the Grade 9 Math Assessment results.

Board Chair Randy Campbell said, "These results are reassuring; they affirm that the strategic priorities set by Trustees and the focus on student achievement and well-being are genuinely making a difference in our classrooms. It shows we are moving in the right direction."

Notable achievements included in the EQAO results are as follows:

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter