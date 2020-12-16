Lambrusco on the Rocks
Bitter Campari cuts through Lambrusco's sweetness and balances this sippable, wintertime spritz-like cocktail.
Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.
A 58-year-old man also faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.
Omar Vizquel's estranged wife, Blanca, has accused him of physically and psychologically abusing her for years.
Making this decision with six days remaining before the deadline shows this wasn’t a no-brainer, and one thinks he evaluated the future free agency landscape before making a practical decision that was sprinkled with emotion, not the other way around.
James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.
<p>Eagles QB Jalen Hurts surpassed all expectations against the NFL's hottest defence in New Orleans. Facing the cardinals in WK15, Hurts can give you as many as 30 fantasy points in your semi-final matchup.</p>
Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.
The Western Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season indefinitely due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.
Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.
The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.
Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are at different stages in their careers, but both find themselves in the NFL MVP race.
NEW YORK — Willie Mays will add some hits to his record, Monte Irvin's big league batting average should climb over .300 and Satchel Paige may add nearly 150 victories to his total.Josh Gibson, the greatest of all Negro League sluggers, might just wind up with a major league record, too.The statistics and records of greats like Gibson, Paige and roughly 3,400 other players are set to join Major League Baseball's books after MLB announced Wednesday it is reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league.MLB said Wednesday it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game's history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues, and MLB will include records from those circuits between 1920-48. The Negro Leagues began to dissolve one year after Jackie Robinson became MLB's first Black player with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.Those leagues were excluded in 1969 when the Special Committee on Baseball Records identified six official “major leagues” dating to 1876.“It is MLB’s view that the Committee’s 1969 omission of the Negro Leagues from consideration was clearly an error that demands today’s designation,” the league said in a statement.The league will work with the Elias Sports Bureau to review Negro Leagues statistics and records and figure out how to incorporate them into MLB’s history. There was no standard method of record keeping for the Negro Leagues, but there are enough box scores to stich together some of its statistical past.For instance, Mays could be credited with 16 hits from his 1948 season with the Alabama Black Barons. Irvin, a teammate of Mays' with the New York Giants, could see his career average climb from .293 to .304 if numbers listed at Baseball-Reference from his nine Negro League seasons are accurate. And Paige, who currently is credited with 28 major league wins, should add at least 146 to his total.While some have estimated Gibson slugged over 800 homers during 16 Negro League seasons, it's unlikely that enough records exist for him to officially pass Barry Bonds for the career record at 762.Depending on what Elias and MLB rule, though, Gibson could wind up with another notable record. His .441 batting average in 1943 would be the best season mark ever, edging Hugh Duffy's .440 from 1894. Gibson's line came in fewer than 80 games, however, far short of the modern standard of 162.“The perceived deficiencies of the Negro Leagues’ structure and scheduling were born of MLB’s exclusionary practices, and denying them major league status has been a double penalty, much like that exacted of Hall of Fame candidates prior to Satchel Paige’s induction in 1971,” baseball historian John Thorn said. “Granting MLB status to the Negro Leagues a century after their founding is profoundly gratifying.”MLB said it considered input from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Negro League Researchers and Authors Group and studies by other baseball authors and researchers.“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a one-year, $1.125 million contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Angels, adding the sidearm reliever to their bullpen makeover.Claudio has appeared in 239 games over the past four seasons with Texas and Milwaukee, third most by a pitcher in the majors during that stretch. He led the sport in 2019 with 83 appearances for the Brewers, tying their franchise record.“Having a quality lefty is important, especially in our ballpark with a shorter right field,” new Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “He has the ability to keep the ball in the ballpark against the opposite side, which is really important. From a mentality and a makeup side, one of the things we’re looking for is competitive guys, and this is as competitive a guy as you’ll see.”Claudio is 15-8 with 13 saves and a 3.44 ERA in his major league career, which began with the Rangers in 2014. He is particularly effective against left-handed batters, who have a .202 career average against him, but he also managed to be effective last season even after the implementation of the major league rule requiring relievers to face at least three batters.Claudio is the latest addition by Minasian in his strategy to patch the Angels' leaky bullpen, which struggled again last season. Los Angeles blew 14 of its 26 save opportunities, tied for the most in the majors, with a bullpen that had a 4.63 ERA.Last week, the Angels started that makeover by adding longtime Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in a trade involving Noé Ramirez.Los Angeles has retained its three busiest relievers from last season — Mike Mayers, Félix Peña and Ty Buttrey — but has cut ties with the next eight most-used relievers on last season's roster.“We’re better than we were entering the off-season, especially after the tender deadline,” Minasian said. “I think we’ve improved. Are we done yet? I think we’re still exploring ways to improve.”Minasian is also still shopping for starting pitchers after the Angels had the 26th-best ERA in the majors last season at 5.09. Los Angeles remains in competition for NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and other free agents to add to a rotation that includes Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Canning.The Angels finished 26-34 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year, prompting owner Arte Moreno to replace general manager Billy Eppler with Minasian. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game since 2009.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
Starting next month, soccer teams will be allowed to test a potential new rule that permits an additional substitute if a player suffers a suspected concussion.
LONDON — Chris (Hollywood) Dobey rallied from a two-set deficit to oust Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith 3-2 in second-round play Wednesday at the William Hill World Darts Championship.The 22nd seed from England had some bumps early on but was clinical in his finishing as the match wore on."I know what I'm capable of," said Dobey, who averaged 112 in the fourth set and 110 in the fifth.The 30-year-old Dobey rallied from two legs down in the first set to even it at 2-2 but Smith won the set with a bull's-eye. The 45-year-old from Hampton, N.B., took the second set before Dobey rebounded to claim the third and fourth sets.Dobey won three straight legs in the fifth to take the match."Hard loss yes, but what a game to be part of," Smith said via social media. "(Dobey) played with some mega-grit, determination, and heart to pull that back. I'll be rooting for him."I was willing to stay, but I will now I get a Christmas with my girls. Can't thank you all enough for the support."Smith, runner-up at the 2016 BDO World Darts Championship, earned 15,000 pounds ($25,830) as a second-round loser. He downed Irish teenager Keane Barry 3-1 in his opening match Tuesday.Fellow Canadian Matt (Ginga Ninja) Campbell, a 31-year-old welder from Hamilton, faces Scott Waites, a former Grand Slam of Darts winner and two-time BDO World Darts champion, in first-round action Saturday.The 2.5-million-pound ($4.3 million) tournament runs through Jan. 3 at London’s Alexandra Palace. The winner earns 500,000 pounds ($860,565).Ninety-six players from 29 countries are represented in the field.Smith, the lone Canadian currently competing on the PDC Tour, works at an auto body shop in nearby Saint John when he is not on the pro darts circuit.The tournament was to have been the first Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event in the U.K. since March to feature a live crowd, with up to 1,000 fans at each session. But London was placed under more severe lockdown restriction as of Thursday due to the pandemic so fans were only allowed for Day 1 Wednesday.The new restrictions are subject to a review Dec. 23.Smith and Campbell combined last month to help Canada reach the quarterfinals of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Salzburg, Austria. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020 The Canadian Press
Whether it’s the business of boxing that finally got to him or the bad outcomes in the Alvarez fight, it’s not the same happy-go-lucky Golovkin who vaulted to stardom in the U.S. after debuting on HBO in 2012.
As part of the change, Negro League stats from 1920-1948 will be added to the official record book.
Despite an impressive prime-time win over the Steelers, Bills Mafia can't celebrate a playoff berth just yet.But it's getting closer.The Bills can wrap up the AFC East for the first time since 1995 win a victory at Denver on Saturday or a Dolphins loss on Sunday against the Patriots. Buffalo can reach the post-season if the Ravens lose at home to the 1-12 Jaguars.The Steelers, who clinched a playoff spot last week despite their second straight loss, can wrap up the AFC North with a win on Monday night against two-win Cincinnati or a loss by the Browns at the Giants on Sunday night.The AFC West champion Chiefs can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Saints and losses by the Steelers and Bills.And the Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South, can earn a playoff spot with a win over the Lions and a Ravens loss. The Titans can also get in with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins and a Browns win.In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, who are tied with Seattle for first in the West, can wrap up a playoff spot with a victory over the winless Jets on Sunday.And Seattle can qualify for the post-season with a win Sunday at Washington.The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the defending champion Chiefs or a loss by the Buccaneers at Atlanta. Tampa Bay can get into the playoffs with a win.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province's public health measures shouldn’t impact a resumption of activities for the NHL's Montreal Canadiens. Legault said Wednesday he’s had discussions with Canadiens owner Geoff Molson and the premier says he’s confident they NHL has the financial ability to put together measures that would protect teams as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “I think the stakes are more on the side of what concessions the players will make on their salaries,” Legault said. “As far as health standards are concerned, we managed to do it this summer (with all teams in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto), so I think it will be possible to do it from mid-January.” The NHL and NHL Players' Association are still in talks on what a return to play for a 2020-21 season would look like. The league is reportedly interested in a Jan. 13 start date. A major issue facing the NHL is travel across the border with the United States, which is currently closed to non-essential travel. Seven of the league's 30 teams that would play in 2020-21 are based in Canada, with the rest in the U.S. One solution the NHL is reportedly considering is an all-Canadian division. Legault said he’d look forward to seeing stars on other Canadian clubs, including Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews, in Montreal more often. With an all-Canadian division and American teams not crossing the border, provincial and state rules would be the main concern for the NHL. Legault also noted hotels aren’t occupied right now, meaning it should be easy to preserve team bubbles. Legault's comments come as Quebec struggles to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province reported 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and 43 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Legault announced Tuesday that secondary schools will close for an additional week in January and non-essential retail stores will be forced to close from Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 10. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020. The Canadian Press