Lamborghini's Aventador Successor Has 13 Drive Modes

Brian Silvestro
·2 min read
lamborghini aventador successor lb744 gauge cluster
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Has 13 Drive ModesLamborghini

Lamborghini on Tuesday revealed more details on its upcoming V-12 hybrid-powered Aventador successor, codenamed LB744, showing off the car's different drive modes and driving dynamics.

In addition to Lamborghini's signature three driving modes, Strada, Sport, and Corsa, the LB744 gets a new mode: Città, or City. As you can probably guess, this mode is for driving in urban centers with densely packed traffic at low speeds. It's also the LB744's zero-emissions mode, where the vehicle delivers just 180 hp through its three electric motors, with the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 switched off. Pop it into Strada, and the V-12 comes to life, with power capped at 873 hp. Sport turns things up a notch, to 894 hp. And Corsa puts the whole car in kill mode, with the full 1001 hp on tap.

In addition to the selectable drive modes, there are also three different hybrid modes to choose from in the LB744: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. Recharge, as the name states, uses the V-12 to recharge the car's tunnel-mounted 3.8-kWh battery pack. Hybrid mode blends the ICE and e-motors together, and Performance maximizes power delivery from the three electric motors for ultimate speed. You can mix and match these three drivetrain modes with the four drive modes for a total of 13 different driving experiences through knobs on the steering wheel, says Lamborghini.

New drive modes aren't the only things Lamborghini's revealed. The supercar company says the steering ratio on the LB744 has been reduced by 10 percent, while the roll bars have been stiffened front and rear (11 percent and 50 percent stiffer, respectively). Weight distribution is 44/56 front to rear, while four-wheel steering is standard. There are also specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires that are four percent wider than the Aventador Ultimate's.

lamborghini aventador successor lb744 gauge cluster
Lamborghini

The LB744 is the first Lamborghini to get torque vectoring, featured in the car's front axle thanks to its two electric motors. In addition to distributing torque through the e-motors, the system can also slow the inside wheel through turns using the car's brakes, but Lamborghini says the brakes only intervene when absolutely necessary. Speaking of brakes, the LB744 gets 10-piston calipers up front, with four-pistons in the rear.

Lamborghini plans to introduce the LB744 in full towards the end of the month. Stay tuned.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Ford, Honda vehicles among 1.9 million cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Ford issued several recalls for its vehicles, including 1.28 million Fusion and MKZ models. Honda also recalled some of its models.

  • Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car

    The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made. Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid. It's what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

  • Meet some of the 'hot rodders' making classic gas-powered cars run on electric motors and batteries — see their coolest conversions

    Converting your gas-guzzling classic into an EV is only getting easier, according to experts like Reverend Gadget and Michael Bream.

  • Five people dead, one in hospital after two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

    HIGH PRAIRIE, Alta. — RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta. Officers in High Prairie, Faust and Red Earth Creek responded to a serious crash on Highway 750 around 7 p.m. Sunday. Mounties say the initial investigation suggests a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and hit a minivan. Both people in the truck, a 36-year-old man from Loon Lake and a 30-year-old woman from Slave Lake, were found dead at the scene. Police say three of the fou

  • ‘It’s a very special car’: Police search for stolen classic car that was at Run to the Sun

    The 1970 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen at a hotel, was in Myrtle Beach for the car and truck show event this weekend.

  • Street Takeover Mustang Crashes Into Dodge Challenger

    Play stupid games…

  • Scratched EV battery? Insurer may junk the car

    STORY: Scratched the battery on your new electric vehicle, even slightly? Then your car may be a write-off. That's because in many EVs there is no way to fix or assess even lightly damaged battery packs.The problem has forced insurance companies to write off cars with few miles on the clock, leading to higher premiums. It also undercuts the green case for EVs, if they have to be junked after any incident. Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and make up half of an EV's price tag.Both Ford and General Motors say they have made battery packs easier to repair.But market leader Tesla has taken the opposite approach with its Model Y.Experts warned its new structural battery pack has - quote - 'zero repairability'.Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.A Reuters search of EV salvage sales in the U.S. and Europe showed a large portion of low-mileage Teslas.Major brands like Nissan and Hyundai were also present.EVs make up small fraction of vehicles on the road and that makes industry-wide data hard to come by.But the trend of low-mileage zero-emission cars being written off with minor damage is growing.Insurers and experts say that Tesla and other carmakers need to make changes.They want to see more repairable battery packs and third-party access to battery cell data.Otherwise, they warn, insurance premiums will just keep on going up as EV sales continue to grow.

  • Vancouver police officer hospitalized after crash with teen who was 'doing doughnuts' in parking lot

    A Vancouver police officer suffered spine and head injuries after a car full of "joy-riding teens" hit his unmarked patrol car early Monday morning, according to police. The officer and his partner were passing through the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne Street when they were hit by the car at about 3:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Addison. The officers were in the area responding to an unrelated 911 call, Addison said. Addison says the 16-year-old driver of the car was "doing doughnuts" — m

  • Man charged with dangerous driving causing death after fatal Etobicoke crash

    One man is dead and another is facing charges of dangerous driving in connection with a fatal crash in Etobicoke early Sunday that involved a stolen vehicle, police say. Toronto police say officers responded to a collision on Dundas Street West near Nottingham Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m. A police source told CBC Toronto that the incident started outside a bank on College Street near Spadina Avenue, where a woman got out of her Ford Escape SUV and into her boyfriend's nearby Ford F150 pickup tr

  • Four killed in fiery wrong-way crash on California freeway

    Incident took place in early horus of Sunday in Chino Hills, California

  • Beijing still seeking answers a year after China Eastern plane crash

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator said on Monday that investigators were still looking into the cause of the crash of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735, almost a year after the plane came down, killing all 132 people on board. The Boeing 737-800 crashed into a mountainous region in the southwestern Guangxi region on March 21, 2022, in China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years. On the eve of the anniversary, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued a three-paragraph statement that provided little detailed information and no data from the plane's so-called "black boxes" that would offer clues into its sudden plunge from cruising altitude.

  • Father of 16-year-old killed in car crash in Westchester County speaks out

    Five children were killed in an unimaginable tragedy in Westchester County early Sunday. They died in a car crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway, and police say the driver was just 16 years old. Source: CBS New York

  • New to electrification? Try a plug-in hybrid first

    Let's be honest: electric vehicles can get a bad rap. Both are valid reasons why some Americans are dubious of electric vehicles. More industry watchers are now arguing a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) may be the "ideal" powertrain of choice for those wanting to try out EVs.

  • Porsche Vision 357 visits SXSW to celebrate 75 years since the very first Porsche

    To celebrate the legacy of the Porsche 356, Porsche at South by Southwest in Austin displayed its 75th anniversary concept called the Vision 357.

  • 2024 Acura Integra Type S Will Make 320 HP

    That's five more hp versus the Honda Civic Type R.

  • Rolls-Royce unveils its final Wraith Black Arrow V12 Coupe

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Rolls-Royce's final Wraith Black Arrow V12 Coupe.

  • The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will have 320 horsepower

    The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is launching this summer, but the teaser and information drip campaign is on.

  • Watch the 1025-HP Dodge Demon 170 Pull Off Its First Public Drag Run

    The new Dodge Demon 170 was Monday night in Las Vegas and immediately sent down a drag strip. A fitting welcome.

  • Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license

    A 16-year-old driver killed in a one-vehicle crash that also took the lives of four young relatives did not have a driver's license or permit and may have fallen asleep or become distracted before the SUV veered off a New York parkway, officials said Monday. The car continued straight at a curve on the highway and struck a boulder and then a tree at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said at a news conference. The victims — three boys and two girls — were identified Monday as Malik Smith, the 16-year-old driver; Anthony Billips Jr., 17; Zahnyiah Cross, 12; Shawnell Cross, 11; and Andrew Billips, 8.