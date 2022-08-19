The Lamborghini Urus Performante Is The Wildest SUV You Can Buy

Photo credit: Lamborghini

The world’s wildest performance SUV has just gotten more extreme, as the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese have finally pulled the cover off of the long-awaited Lamborghini Urus Performante. Inspired by the brand’s Performante-branded sports coupe, this reworked super SUV promises to raise the limits of high-riding lunacy.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante starts with a tweaked version of the SUV’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, which now delivers 657 hp, up from 650 hp in standard spec. Torque has also risen to 627 lb-ft between 2300 and 4500 RPM, which is sent to the ground via an upgraded differential that delivers an increased ratio of 3.4 when not cruising. That bump in power allows the Urus Performante to reach a 190 mph top speed, which is technically higher than the quoted 189.5 mph limit on the lesser models. Straight line speed isn’t what this new package is all about however, as the truck's recent Pikes Peak International Hill Climb production SUV record of 10:32.064 can attest to. In order to achieve such a time, the Performante comes equipped with a unique set of steel springs, which lowers the SUV by 20mm. That suspension works in tandem with a set of 23-inch or optional 22-inch lightweight wheels, which come wrapped in a Urus Performante-specific Pirelli Trofeo R rubber. The steering up front has also been sharpened for increased road feel and feedback, while the rear-steer system benefits from a more aggressive calibration.

Lamborghini has also made dramatic tweaks to the bodywork of the Urus in keeping with the Performante name. In fact, the automaker states that the Urus Performante utilizes more carbon fiber in its construction than any other vehicle in its class. That has helped the automaker chop 104 pounds off the SUV’s curb weight, bringing it closer to 4780 pounds. The front end now features a more aggressive bumper and hood combo, the latter of which is made from forged carbon fiber. Customers can choose if they’d like this new hood finished in body color or with visible accents. The reworked design also improves engine cooling, which is important for any track-going SUV. Airflow around the front end has also been tweaked for improved efficiency by way of a trick air curtain, while the rear features an upgraded diffuser and spoiler combo. The wings on either end are so aggressive that the overall length of the truck has increased by an inch. That rear spoiler is inspired by the gigantic unit found on the Aventador SVJ, providing 38 percent more downforce than the basic spoiler. Overall downforce has increased by 8 percent.

The interior of the Urus Performante mirrors that of its two-door sibling, complete with a Nero Cosmus Alcantara finish. Items like the doors, roof-lining, seat backrest, and rear wall are also finished in the brand’s Performante trim, though customers can opt for a leather upgrade if they so choose. The aluminum trim has been replaced by black anodized components, while the wheel benefits from the same Alcantara wrapping. An optional Dark Package brings a matte black theme to the interior, which forgoes the brighter accents for a more demure look. Lamborghini also intends to embrace interior customization, offering a wider range of interior color and trim options than before.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is slated to arrive at dealerships by the end of 2022, carrying an MSRP of $260,676 here in the United States. That’s certainly a lot of cash for a family hauler, especially when you learn that price the mandatory destination charge. Of course, a Lamborghini is never meant to be a sensible purchase, regardless of how many rows it has. Considering how popular the standard Urus has proved among the brand’s fans, this more extreme version is an all-but guaranteed sales success.

