New Lamborghini sports car crashes in West Yorkshire twenty minutes into first trip

A brand new Lamborghini has been destroyed in a crash on a motorway just twenty minutes into its first trip in West Yorkshire.

The sports car suffered a mechanical failure and broke down in the third lane of the M1 before a car rammed into its back, police say.

No injuries were reported.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted photos of the smashed up car, writing: "It's only a car!" with the hashtag #couldhavecried.

Lamborghinis are typically worth between £125,000 and £211,000.