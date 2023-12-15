This Lamborghini Is Cake

Kitty Cat Cakes / X

A German bakery recently built a Lamborghini Sián cake that not only looks incredible, but is actually drivable.

Vorort hab ich dann noch die letzten Details gebastelt und es zum glänzen gebracht. 😄...und dann musste das schwere Ding noc eine Treppe nach unten 😂😮💨 plus Probefahrt im Flur ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IlDuhREqut — KittyCatCakes (@Kittycatcakes_) December 14, 2023

A real Lamborghini Sián has a V-12 engine with a small electric motor making a combined 807 horsepower, a top speed of 220 miles per hour, and will cost you at least $3 million. Impressive numbers for sure, but you wouldn’t want to eat one.

On the other hand, the Lamborghini Sián cake, crafted by Kitty Kat Cakes in western Germany, is made with Rice Krispies, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and fondant. The cake is riding on the chassis of the Lamborghini Sián 12-volt battery-operated ride-on toy car. It is considerably slower than the real car but probably tastes a whole lot better.

The cake artist who created this masterpiece wanted to do something special for the Friendly Fire charity event that was held in early December. The event is 12 hours straight of live streaming of participants playing party and video games. The charity raises money to aid victims of humanitarian emergencies. The main sponsor this year was Forza Motorsport, and the theme was racing.

With a racing theme, a Lamborghini cake made sense. But having a cake simply look like a Lamborghini was not enough. The dessert needed to drive as well. The Sián toy car was taken apart and panels were added to support the cake. Then, weight was added to simulate the weight of the cake and ensure the car could still drive with a cake on top of it. After the successful weight test, it was time to start baking.

During the charity livestream event, the cake was unveiled as it drove down the hallway and onto the set. It might not be the fastest Lamborghini in the world, but it's probably one of the tastiest.

