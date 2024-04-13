Lamb souvlaki with halloumi salad recipe

'Broad beans can be added when in season' says Hix - Matt Austin

This is a great spring or summer barbecue dish for enjoying with family and friends. My old friend Theodore, who used to have the restaurant The Real Greek in Hoxton, east London, shared it with me many years ago.

A Greek-inspired salad makes the perfect match for the souvlaki. You can vary the ingredients – I often add broad beans when they’re in season.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus at least 8 hours to marinate

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves

4-6

Ingredients

For the souvlaki

1kg cubed lamb leg

2 tbsp thyme leaves, chopped

4 garlic cloves,crushed

finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

100ml red wine

160ml olive oil

For the salad

½ cucumber, halved lengthways and diced

2 tomatoes, diced

4 spring onions, thickly sliced

12-15 green olives

a handful of mint leaves

a handful of small salad leaves

juice of ½ lemon

3 tbsp olive oil

1 x 250g block halloumi

Method