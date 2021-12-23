Lamb skewers? Catfish grits? Expect a mix at Miami Beach’s new Mediterranean restaurant

A taste of the Southern Mediterranean has arrived in the heart of Lincoln Road.

The latest restaurant from Show Hospitality, the group behind Midtown’s restaurant and club Mau Miami, Playa is now open in the Sterling Building on the pedestrian road.

With a huge outdoor terrace and indoor seating, the 4,400-square-foot restaurant features a touch of Tulum in its design (not surprising, as Mau Miami’ practically screams Mykonos-meets-Tulum).

The menu highlights high quality meat, seafood specialties and Southern fare like blackened catfish and grits and a Cajun ribeye. You’ll also find lobster ravioli and crab cakes.

The Mediterranean fare includes seafood towers and grilled lamb skewers, fresh whole fish and a signature Kosher filet mignon. There’s also a seafood mac and cheese, which is not strictly Mediterranean but it’s mac and cheese, so that’s something.

Playa will also host live music and other entertainment.

Playa

Where: Sterling Building, 915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Hours: Regular hours, starting New Year’s weekend, are 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Sunday