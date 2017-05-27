Lamb doubles in 10th, D-Backs take wild 4-2 win over Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Villar drives home safely on a Hernan Perez RBI-single off Arizona Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Chris Owings scored the first run in the 10th on a wild pitch by reliever Wily Peralta (5-3) before Lamb added the insurance run by doubling to the right-field corner.

Chris Iannetta had tied it for Arizona with two outs in the ninth, hitting a solo homer off a 98 mph fastball from Brewers closer Corey Knebel.

T.J. McFarland (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. Fernando Rodney picked up his 13th save by tossing a scoreless 10th, but provided a couple nervous moments after allowing two flyouts to the warning track.

For the Brewers, it was a disappointing finish to a tense final few innings. They had rallied for a 2-1 lead in the eighth on Hernan Perez's RBI single off Andrew Chafin.

With the Brewers trailing 1-0 in the sixth, manager Craig Counsell was ejected after arguing an out call at the plate to end the inning that was upheld on replay review.

With a man on first, the game ended after Travis Shaw's long fly was caught in deep right by David Peralta.

COUNSELL EJECTED

The Brewers seemed to get an emotional boost from Counsell's ejection.

With Eric Thames on third, starter Zack Godley's 1-1 pitch in the dirt trickled about 10 feet behind the plate. Iannetta, the catcher, retrieved the ball and backhanded the throw back home to Godley, who reached down for a tag as Thames slid head-first into the plate.

The out call at the plate was upheld after a review of nearly 2 minutes. An agitated Counsell threw his cap down and stormed out of the dugout before getting thrown out about 10 seconds later by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF A.J. Pollock (right groin) took batting practice at the team's training complex in Scottsdale. Pollock, who has been sidelined since May 15, isn't expected to join the team on the current road trip which ends May 4 in Miami, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra took the roster spot of Ryan Braun (left calf). The outfield was placed on the 10-disabled list after leaving the 4-0 loss on Thursday with a calf injury that also sidelined him earlier this month. ... C Manny Pina (left elbow) was available to pinch hit Friday. He left the game Thursday in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Arizona's Zack Greinke will look to keep his impressive run in May going when he faces his former team in the third game of a four-game weekend series. Greinke (6-2) has a 0.66 WHIP this month, the second-lowest monthly mark of his career behind his 0.58 WHIP in July 2015. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings against Milwaukee. The Brewers will send a former Diamondback to the hill in right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1).

