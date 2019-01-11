LaMarcus Aldridge's 56, Spurs' 3-point record propel San Antonio past OKC in 2OT thriller

The San Antonio Spurs could not miss from distance on Thursday.

LaMarcus Aldridge couldn’t miss from anywhere.

Spurs shooters hit a record 14 straight 3-pointers to start the game, and Aldridge scored a career-high 56 in a 154-147 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in double overtime.

Win a milestone for Gregg Popovich

The win was a milestone for five-time champion coach Gregg Popovich, whose 1,222nd career victory moved him past former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan for third place on the all-time wins list for coaches.

While Spurs shooters were the stars early, LaMarcus Aldridge was a force throughout the game, adding nine rebounds and four assists to his 56 points. He scored 12 straight Spurs points late in the fourth, with several of those points coming after Thunder center Steven Adams left the game with an ankle injury, leaving him free to attack the post.

He continued to produce through both overtimes, hitting several big free throws on a 16-for-16 night at the line.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a career night in a double-overtime win over the Thunder. (Getty)

Spurs blew late lead before pulling out win

The Spurs looked in control with a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder rumbled back, forcing the first overtime on an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook to Jerami Grant with 5.6 seconds remaining on a big night for both of them.

While Aldridge thrived in overtime, Westbrook struggled, failing to score in either extra period. DeMar Derozan struggled late as well missing potential game-winners in regulation and the first overtime while shooting 7-of-22 from the field on a 16-point night.

Aldridge: ‘Just trying to be dominant’

But with Aldridge leading the way, the Spurs hit 21 straight free throws to end the game en route to victory.

“I was just trying to be dominant down there,” Aldridge told TNT. “I got going early in the third. I felt good. I was just going.”

When the final buzzer sounded following 58 minutes of basketball, Aldridge demanded the game ball, holding on to it throughout his postgame interview before carrying it to the locker room.

Big night in the box score

Aldridge’s performance was huge, but he wasn’t the only one with a big night in the box score.

Westbrook set an NBA season-high for assists with another triple-double, logging 24 points, 24 assists and 13 rebounds. Paul George posted 30 points and eight rebounds while Grant scored a career-high 25 to go with 12 rebounds.

For the Spurs, point guard Derrick White was big with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Their hot 3-point shooting came largely courtesy of the bench, with Marco Belinelli hitting 5-of-5 en route to 19 points while Davis Bertans scored all 12 of his points on 4-of-4 shooting from distance.

San Antonio finished hitting 16-of-19 3-pointers. But in the end, it was Aldridge, not the Spurs’ record night from downtown, who stole the show.

