Lamar Odom records very sad TKO of Aaron Carter in celebrity boxing match

Lamar Odom had little trouble with Aaron Carter. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lamar Odom was once a professional basketball player and Aaron Carter was once a pop star. The pair spent Friday taking part in the most present of trends, a celebrity boxing match.

To the surprise of few, the bout ended with the 6-foot-10 man beating up the man who is not 6-foot-10, with Odom defeating Carter via second-round TKO.

The footage of the fight is, um, bleak:

I’ve never seen anything like this Lamar Odom Aaron Carter fight pic.twitter.com/3vAGwPajc4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2021

Odom's strategy for the fight appeared to be using his extremely long arms to jab Carter's face off. Carter's strategy appeared to be twirling, twirling, twirling toward victory.

Carter did at least show some life in the first round, landing several blows to Odom's head. The former Los Angeles Lakers star appeared unfazed.

Aaron Carter nearly knocking out Lamar Odom is the funniest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/t89JxEDd5o — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 12, 2021

Also involved in the production, for which people paid $30, was UFC legend Chuck Liddell as the referee, because why not? The fight was the main event for a Celebrity Boxing promotion hosted by Ice-T and his wife Coco. The undercard was between Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz and refereed by Rich Dollaz, all people involved in the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" reality show.

Here is what that fight looked like:

Cisco took off the boxing gloves & wanted to fight Peter gunz with his bare knuckles 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #petergunz pic.twitter.com/cP5ipxwXPs — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 12, 2021

Boxing has had better nights. We'll leave it at that.

