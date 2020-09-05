Lamar Miller highlights surprise releases as NFL cuts down rosters

The New England Patriots must feel good about Sony Michel’s foot injury. The team made a surprising move Saturday, releasing veteran running back Lamar Miller, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miller, 29, signed with the team in August while Michel was sidelined with a foot injury. Michel was able to return from his injury a few weeks later, and has looked good during practices, prompting the Patriots to part ways with Miller.

With the release, Miller now joins a fairly crowded free-agent market for running backs. He’ll have to compete with Devonta Freeman, Adrian Peterson and DeAndre Washington — who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday — for opportunities. Teams dealing with injuries at running back — like the Chicago Bears or Jacksonville Jaguars — could call on one of those players.

Dolphins confirm Josh Rosen’s release

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will also be looking for a new team in September. The Miami Dolphins confirmed they will release quarterback Josh Rosen on Saturday.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke highly of Rosen, saying he is “immensely talented.”

Brian Flores confirms they are moving on from Josh Rosen. He notes he doesn’t have anything bad to say about Rosen. He said Rosen is “immensely talented” and he “competed” but they decided moving on is what’s best for the Dolphins. Flores says they feel good about Tua’s health. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 5, 2020

Rosen was traded to the Dolphins for a second-round pick last season. He failed to establish himself as an essential piece, throwing 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions in three starts last season.

It’s the second straight offseason Rosen has been displaced by a first-round draft pick. Rosen’s time with the Arizona Cardinals came to an end after the team selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In April, the Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick.

Sean Davis, Richard Rodgers among other players to be released

A number of other players were released Saturday, but the Washington Football Team was responsible for two of the more interesting cuts. The team parted ways with safety Sean Davis after paying Davis a $2 million signing bonus. The team also cut tight end Richard Rodgers, whose father is an assistant coach with the team, according to Ian Rapoport.

Adrian Peterson, Leonard Fournette remain the biggest names cut

While most releases will come Saturday, some prominent players were released a few days before the deadline. Running backs Adrian Peterson and Leonard Fournette remain the biggest names to be cut. Peterson, 35, remains a free agent. Fournette, 25, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Other prominent players to be cut include Prince Amukamara, Dare Ogunbowale, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Mohamed Sanu.

More from Yahoo Sports: