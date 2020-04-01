Lamar Jackson workout with Antonio Brown sets off Ravens rumors

Move over, "Antonio Brown possibly joining Tom Brady and the Buccaneers." Hello, "Antonio Brown creating speculation of joining Lamar Jackson and the Ravens" — and quick goodbye to that rumor, too.

Brown and his cousin, second-year Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, shared social media on Wednesday of their time working out on a practice field with Jackson, the NFL's reigning MVP. That was on the heels of the Browns hitting the gym with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson on Tuesday.

Antonio and Marquise have ties to Hollywood, Fla., as Miami-area natives — thus the latter's nickname. Jackson hails from nearby Boynton Beach. Although the three Floridians didn't follow coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines with their group hug, there sure was plenty of distance between Jackson and Antonio when they connected on a deep ball during a well-executed vertical route.

Here’s what Lamar Jackson throwing a pass to Antonio Brown during an offseason workout looks like. pic.twitter.com/v6DYhhBn5w — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 1, 2020

This "what if" big-play display is sure to falsely fuel "Antonio Brown to Ravens" talk. Brown to the Bucs was never really a thing, created simply by the fact Brady shared some desire to play with Brown at some point again.

The Bucs, the Ravens and all other teams that aren't the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots can enjoy only dreaming about what Brown once was, given there's no timetable on when he might be cleared by the NFL to show what he still can be. Time also is working against Brown, as he turns 33 in July.

The Ravens have Marquise Brown, tight end Mark Andrews, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead as their top Year 3 targets for Jackson. There's room to improve at wide receiver, but not with a high investment in either a veteran or draft pick.

Chalk up Antonio Brown's viral time with Jackson as a way to spend extended time with Marquise — not a means to a Hollywood ending of a tumultuous year.