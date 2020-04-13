Lamar Jackson's massive new chest tattoo is going to be very awkward if he ever leaves the Ravens

Between suing Amazon and working out with Antonio Brown, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a pretty eventful offseason after winning unanimous MVP honors last year.

A big addition to that offseason — and Jackson’s chest — was revealed on Instagram on Saturday when a Florida tattoo artist posted a picture of his latest work, a massive tattoo covering Jackson’s upper chest and shoulders.

The biggest features of the new tattoo: a football, the word “Family” and feathers that may or may not be Ravens-colored. Also written under the tattoo are “Lamar,” “Felicia [Jackson’s mother],” “Truzz [Jackson’s catchphrase],” as well as a dove on Jackson’s shoulder.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lamar Jackson’s enormous chest tattoo

The Instagram post’s caption indicates there is somehow more to add once business can resume following the coronavirus pandemic, and there might be a documentary in the works showing the creation of the tattoo.

That ink is certainly a bold choice by Jackson, and a development that should at least be encouraging for Ravens executives when thinking about negotiations for Jackson’s next contract once his rookie deal is up in a few years.

Jackson has made it clear in the past how much he loves being a Raven and the Ravens are certainly happy with their choice to draft Jackson. If the two parties want to stay together, there is little reason to think they won’t.

However, this is also the NFL. Players who look like lifers for an organization end up elsewhere all the time. Jackson seems to be doing doing his best to show that won’t be the case, but you really never know.

Lamar Jackson's new tattoo is quite something. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

More from Yahoo Sports: