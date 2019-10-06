Lamar Jackson picks up and checks on photographer after running them over

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a highlight machine all season. While opposing fans haven’t enjoyed Jackson making a mockery of their players, Jackson delivered one highlight everyone can get behind during Week 5.

Jackson checked on a photographer after they were trucked by Jackson on the sideline. The incident occurred following a Jackson scramble. As Jackson was heading out of bounds, he was pushed by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Jackson’s momentum sent him directly into a cameraperson, who tumbled to the ground after getting hit by Jackson.

Instead of running back to the huddle immediately, Jackson helped the photographer get back to her feet. Jackson also made sure the photographer was OK.

Lamar Jackson REALLY is a good guy 💜pic.twitter.com/fSoko22DJ7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2019

The 22-year-old Jackson has taken a big step forward in his second season. Jackson entered Week 5 tied for the league lead with 10 passing touchdowns. He also run for 238 yards and a score. It’s early, but Jackson has looked like an MVP candidate.

Being nice to others doesn’t necessarily factor into the MVP vote, but it can’t hurt either.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson helped out a photographer. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

