Lamar Jackson outduels rookie Jayden Daniels to lead Ravens past Commanders, strengthen his own MVP case

Lamar Jackson is making a strong early case for his third MVP trophy. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A sensational start to his Washington Commanders career launched rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels into the MVP conversation.

But the reigning NFL MVP got the upper hand on Sunday in a matchup featuring two of the league's most electric quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson outdueled Daniels to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-23 win over the Commanders.

The win marked Baltimore's fourth straight victory following an 0-2 start and solidified Jackson's own campaign for a third career MVP trophy. The Ravens won with the same formula that got them to Sunday on a three-game wining streak — a one-two offensive punch featuring Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Washington's defense was ill-equipped to slow either of Baltimore's offensive stars.

Jackson and Henry combined for three touchdowns through three quarters to lead Baltimore to a 27-13 lead. Daniels countered with a two-touchdown effort including a fourth-down throw in a tight window to Terry McLaurin to cut Washington's deficit to one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The score put the pressure back on Baltimore with 12:12 remaining in regulation. The Ravens responded with a nine-play, 57-yard drive that ran 5:54 off the clock. It ended with a 39-yard Justin Tucker field goal to extend the Ravens' lead back to two possessions. It was the fifth straight Ravens drive that finished with a score.

Baltimore limited Washington to a field goal on the ensuing drive. It then ran the remaining 2:13 off the clock to secure the victory.

Jackson, as usual, did his damage with both his arm and his legs. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Jackson locked in early with second-year receiver Zay Flowers, who tallied nine catches for a career-high 132 yards in the first half. He then found Mark Andrews for a 13-yard touchdown just before halftime to put the Ravens up for good at 17-10.

Henry, meanwhile, scored Baltimore's first touchdown to give the Ravens an early 10-3 lead. in the second half, he capped a 94-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown for his second score of the day.

When the Ravens looked to milk the clock on their final drive, they handed off to Henry on four straight plays before Jackson iced the game on a quarterback keeper for the game-sealing first down.

Henry finished with 24 carries for 132 yards with two touchdowns. The effort was his third with 100-plus rushing yards in his first six games with the Ravens. He's now scored a touchdown in each game this season and raised his rushing touchdown total to an NFL-best eight.

Daniels was strong again in the losing effort while continuing one of the best campaigns by a rookie quarterback that the NFL's seen in a long time. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. It just wasn't enough to overcome a Ravens offense that's locked in. Both teams leave Sunday's game at 4-2 and atop their respective divisions.