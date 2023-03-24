Lamar Jackson disputes NFL Network report about memo regarding Ken Francis

Lamar Jackson’s offseason took a bizarre turn on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the NFL sent a memo to all teams warning them not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis on behalf of Jackson.

"The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson," the memo read. "Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Player Contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he acting on his own behalf, or with the player's NFLPA certified agent.

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting. Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club."

Here’s the full memo from the NFL Management Council warning teams not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis about Lamar Jackson.



“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting. Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.” pic.twitter.com/v0ibYCfl2J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Jackson then disputed the report on social media shortly after the memo was made public.

“Stop lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” Jackson posted on Twitter.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

Lamar Jackson decided to not have an agent

Jackson isn’t represented by a certified NFL agent.

This latest development is a strange twist in Jackson’s soap opera-like offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens and Jackson are at an impasse in contract negotiations. Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in early March after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term extension.

Under the non-exclusive tag that Jackson received, the quarterback could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens would have an opportunity to match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Jackson would receive a $32.41 million salary for the 2023 season if he signs the tender, but the quarterback has yet to put ink to paper because he is seeking a multiyear lucrative deal. The Ravens and Jackson have until July 17 to reach an extension.

Big contributions for Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson is set to enter his sixth NFL season ... but where?

Jackson’s been with the Ravens since the franchise selected him No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has amassed 12,209 passing yards, 101 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions, resulting in a 96.7 career passer rating. On the ground, Jackson has recorded 4,437 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. In 2020, Jackson became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons.

The Ravens are 45-16 with Jackson as their starting quarterback. In 2019, Jackson won the NFL MVP by a unanimous vote, making him just the second player in league history to earn a clean sweep for the award.

