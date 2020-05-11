Sen. Lamar Alexander Self-Isolating After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will self-quarantine at his home in Tennessee for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. He’s the latest lawmaker impacted as coronavirus reaches into the strongholds of power throughout Washington D.C.

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon,” Alexander’s chief of staff said in a statement on Sunday. “After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington D.C., and will self-quarantine.”

Alexander was in the Capitol last week and attended a GOP meeting, although he regularly wore a mask in line with health guidelines. He will still chair a Senate health committee hearing with several members of the Trump administration and White House coronavirus task force this week via videoconference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., wears a plaid face mask before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on May 7, 2020. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The announcement reflected growing concern throughout Capitol Hill that members of the government may have been exposed to coronavirus, which continues to spread in the U.S. and around the world. A valet frequently in close contact with President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday and an aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus on Friday. Both men were being tested daily for coronavirus as were every staff member that had close contact with them.

“The president’s physician and White House operations continue to work closely to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told USA Today.

A number of other administration officials have entered self-isolation in recent days, including the directors of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, also said he would enter a “modified quarantine” after coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive.

Story continues

Several other senators have been forced to self-isolate after exposure to the virus, although only Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been confirmed to have the illness.

To date, more than 1.3 million people have been infected with coronavirus in the United States and more than 80,000 have died.

Related...

Here's Why The Coronavirus Death Toll Is Likely Underreported

Mike Pence ‘Plans To Be At White House’ Amid Reports He Is Self-Isolating

CEOs, Farm Bureau President Told To Remove Face Masks Before Meeting With Mike Pence

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.