LaLiga: Club to offer 'free flights' for fans to watch match against Barcelona in United States

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will face Girona in Miami

LaLiga club Girona have made the incredible offer to take fans to the United States for free to watch their ‘home’ game against Barcelona.

LaLiga made the groundbreaking move to take official games to the United States this season and the Catalan minnows were the first to sacrifice a home match.

READ MORE: Lopetegui backs players’ opposition to US LaLiga games

READ MORE: Ronaldo buys major share in LaLiga side Real Valladolid

READ MORE: Neymar’s surprising Premier League top four prediction

The match will see Girona ‘host’ Barcelona in Miami, and to compensate those fans who have season tickets the club has offered to pay for their flights if they want to see the match live.

Girona will cover the travel expenses of those fans who have season tickets and want to watch their ‘home’ match against Barcelona in Miami

The only catch is that fans have to make a €500 (£450) deposit, which will be returned after the trip. Girona will also receive 5000 away tickets for the return match at the Nou Camp, so fans who don’t want to go to Miami won’t miss out on a match.

If fans don’t want to take advantage of any of the offers, they will have 40 per cent of the cost of their season tickets refunded.



