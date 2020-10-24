LaLiga: Barcelona, Real Madrid enter fan-less 'Clasico' a defeat away from another crisis

There's been a lot of marketing activities around El Clasico on Saturday afternoon. There have been installations across the globe, former LaLiga players (now, ambassadors) have talked about the game. As has league president Javier Tebas. It is arguably the biggest football game if you think TV viewership. English Premier League, with all its might and jaw-dropping numbers, still can't match Barcelona vs Real Madrid. The game drew millions in the past and that is expected to increase in the face of the pandemic with no fans allowed at the Camp Nou.

A 99,000 seater Camp Nou would be empty for a Clasico. A spectacle, a sporting extravaganza diminished to 'just another game'. A phrase used so often across sports and yet it loses meaning for a Clasico. Even for such a Clasico.

"The Clasico is still the Clasico. For the league it's another match but for intrigue and international appeal, it's the two biggest clubs in the world going face to face. It's still the most important club game in the world," said Tebas in an interview with AFP.

Historically and by appeal, they might be two biggest clubs in the world but their current form and allure is a reflection of what they once were. Maybe, the presence of fans would have made this a spectacle because the football can be abject at times.

Take hosts Barcelona first. They've got a new manager in Ronald Koeman. Lionel Messi tried his utmost to get out but remains by virtue of his history with the club rather than promise of achieving once again. Transfer business saw multiple embarrassments. That's just their eight weeks off the field. If that wasn't enough, Barcelona captains (Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto) have reportedly sent a letter to the president Josep Bartomeu, who is facing a vote of no confidence, and board members describing their process on salary cut talks as "embarrassing".

On the field, things have been patchy. Comfortable wins against Villarreal, Celta Vigo have been followed by draw with Sevilla - not the worst result but the performance left a lot to be desired - loss against Getafe last week and a midweek Champions League win against Ferencvaros. To put into context, though, a win over a Hungarian club that regularly doesn't play at Europe's top level competition shouldn't deflect the focus from Barca's on-field troubles.

Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest occupy the left and right wing respectively, or they should, but tend to move into a congested midfield of Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Messi. Pretty much all of Barcelona's players in this setup tend to compact the pitch instead of the tried-and-tested strategy that won them multiple trophies under Pep Guardiola.

Then there is the curious case of Griezmann. The Frenchman hasn't scored since July, making it eight games without a goal. The same cannot be said when he turns up for the French national team. He's scored three goals for Les Bleus in four games and took a shot at Koeman after beating Croatia. "The coach knows where to put me," Griezmann said of France manager Didier Deschamps in an interview with TF1. "I take advantage of this situation, of this place, of the confidence of the coach and my team-mates."

Griezmann has started all four league games for Barcelona but didn't feature versus Ferencvaros. Koeman didn't dwell on the possibility of Antoine starting and more importantly, where on the pitch. It remains to be seen how Koeman plays out his first Clasico as Barca manager.

Chaos at Real Madrid

If Barcelona made two signings in the transfer window, Real Madrid made none. For the first time in 40 years, the club which created the 'Galactico' policy, brought no one in on account of financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.

On the pitch, it is chaos (as well). "Cada dia peor" read Madrid-based Marca's headline on Thursday. "Sonrojo" said AS. "Worse each day" and "shameful" with an image of Thibaut Courtois picking the ball from the back of the net. And he had to do that thrice in a matter of 13 minutes on Wednesday.

A catastrophic performance in the first half allowed a coronavirus-affected Shakhtar Donetsk to score three past Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in the Champions League. To put that into perspective, Real conceded as many goals in 13 minutes than they did in the nine games since the restart that effectively won them the league in July.

