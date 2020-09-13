LaLiga: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone tests positive for coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

AtlÃ©tico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus.

The Argentine wasn't showing any symptoms and was in isolation, the club said on Saturday.

Simeone and the rest of the team were tested on Friday. The club did not say if anyone else was infected.

The Spanish league stopped play from March until June because of the pandemic. The top flight managed to finish the season in July without any major infections.

But as the virus has started to spread again in Spain, teams have reported infections in recent weeks. None have appeared to cause serious health problems for players or staff.

AtlÃ©tico are scheduled to play a friendly at CÃ¡diz on Tuesday. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Sevilla, AtlÃ©tico have their first two rounds of the Spanish league postponed to give the teams more rest after the competed in Europe in August. They play their first Spanish league match on 27 September against Granada.

