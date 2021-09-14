LALAL.AI Now Allows to Split Audio Tracks Into Seven Stems

Lalal.ai

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LALAL.AI , an online AI-powered source separating service, now supports splitting tracks into seven stems: vocal, instrumental, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, drums and piano.

The recent LALAL.AI update allows musicians to use cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to easily remove beats, instruments and vocal parts from songs.

LALAL.AI is powered by a machine-learning algorithm that accurately recognizes and removes voice, backtracks and now piano, drums, guitar and bass from any audio. The technology lets creators produce the next-gen mixes, mashups, and loops.

The novel AI-powered splitting solution enables precise and high-quality sound results.

Users can try out the functionality of LALAL.AI online splitting up to ten minutes of tracks for free.

