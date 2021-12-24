Lala Kent Says There's 'Little Communication Between' Her and Randall Emmett While Co-Parenting

Lala Kent, Randall Emmet

Ethan Miller/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lala Kent is opening up about her experience co-parenting her baby daughter with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Give Them Lala author, 31, tells PEOPLE that she and Emmett — who ended their engagement in October — are on a "little bit of a schedule" when it comes to 9-month-old daughter, Ocean.

"Nothing is set in stone," she adds. "I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."

Kent says that being a single mom is a "strength that I cannot describe."

"Of course, I have my moments, but they don't take me out," she shares. "It's moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life."

As she prepares to celebrate baby Ocean's first Christmas, Kent says she is "so excited" for the milestone.

"Every gift under the tree is for her. We decided not to do gifts this year except for Ocean," she says.

While the mother-daughter duo is staying in Los Angeles this year, Kent says she hopes to take Ocean to Utah for future Christmases, as that's where Kent celebrated the holidays growing up.

"My upbringing, it was out of a Christmas movie," she says. "It's just the most incredible that you could have as a kid during the holiday season. So I'm hoping that after this year I'll be able to start that tradition of going back home."

Breakup rumors first swirled around Kent and Emmett — who got engaged in September 2018 and planned on tying the knot in 2022 — after the reality star posted a picture of herself with their daughter on Instagram in October, captioning the photo, "It's you and me, baby."

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere

During Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kent opened up about her split with Emmett, 50, calling him "the worst thing to ever happen" to her.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" Kent told host Amanda Hirsch, referring to her daughter. "It is such a mind f---."

A source told PEOPLE in November that Kent was completely "blindsided" by their split and "was living in the dark for so long" during her romance with the director.

"But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family," the insider shared, adding that Kent is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom."