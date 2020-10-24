Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana Exude all the Radiant Vibes as they Walk for Sukriti & Aakriti (View Pics)

Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter is currently going on in full swing and we have had celebrity names like Kartik Aaryan and Diana Penty walking for famous designers. The event this year is taking place virtually with designers shooting their movie well in advance. Yes, the excitement has certainly curtailed and the experience hasn't been fun as such but nothing's permanent except change, right? After Diana's association with Disha Patil, we had Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana walking the ramp for the famous designer duo, Sukriti & Aakriti. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan in Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat Collection Looks Elegantly Royal (View Pics).

Sukriti & Aakriti's collection for LFW was an ode to the traditional 'phulkari' art from Punjab. While Radhika was dressed in an all embellished lehenga choli with dupatta, Aparshakti had a plain cream kurta pyjama with embellished Nehru jacket. The outfits looked radiant, thanks to the colour scheme and the embroidery used and needless to say, the show was equally mesmerising and delightful to our eyes.

Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana for Sukriti & Aakriti

We never knew Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 would turn out to be a virtual event. The usual excitement among the audiences and front row guests is certainly missing but there's always a reason to look forward to. In this case, we're looking forward to things returning to normalcy. And hopefully, LFW Spring/Summer 2021 will take place the way we expect it to, with much fanfare and of course, live shows.