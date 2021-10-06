Lakhimpur: Video of Police ‘Interrogating’ Occupant of 2nd Car Surfaces

A new video in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has surfaced, where a policeman is seen interrogating a man after Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni’s son, Ashish Misra, allegedly ran his car (Mahindra Thar) over protesting farmers on Sunday. At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the unrest.

In the video, the policeman questions the man who claims to have been sitting in the second car (Toyota Fortuner) that had five people in it.

The Quint has not verified the video independently.

The man from Lucknow’s Charbagh tells the car number and then claims that the Toyota Fortuner belonged to Ankit Das, nephew of former Congress MP Akhilesh Das. He responds to questions by the police saying that Ankit Das had also come.

Notably, Das is politically active in Lakhimpur, along with Union Minister's son Ashish Misra and is purportedly close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Ajay Misra.

Moreover, on the arrival of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on 3 October, posters with photo of Ashish Misra and Ankit Das were put up at various places in Lakhimpur, Aaj Tak reported.

‘Thar Ran Over Everyone’: The Man Answers

When asked about the car in front, he said he didn’t know about it. Stating that he was sitting in the back, the man answers what had happened and adds: "woh aage Thar sab ke upar chaddate hue ja rahe the hum peeche the (The Thar in front was running over everyone, our car was behind it.)"

When asked again who was in the Thar, the man said “bhaiyya ke saath the (they were with bhaiyya)” and added all men were with bhaiyya.

After much uproar, a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, was filed against Ashish Misra on Monday. However, he is yet to be arrested.

(With inputs from Aaj Tak.)

