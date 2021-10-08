Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra couldn't report due to heath reasons, will appear tomorrow, says MoS Teni

MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], October 8 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, who was summoned by police in connection to the probe of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, could not report on Friday because of health reasons, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni while adding that his son will appear before the police on Saturday.

"My son was summoned yesterday, but due to health reasons, he could not report to the police. He will report tomorrow," Union Minister told reporters outside Lucknow Airport.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday pastes another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Mishra, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was asked to appear before the UP police today.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)